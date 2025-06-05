Roundup: Oil and gas lawsuits / Logistics costs / AI-driven curriculum

Staying out of it: The Lafourche Parish Council declined to take legal action this week against oil and gas companies over coastal damage, voting 6-1 on Tuesday to reject participation in the state’s high-profile coastal lawsuits. The vote came after an emergency meeting on Tuesday that included nearly two hours in executive session. Oil and gas advocates have voiced strong opposition to the lawsuits, warning that legal action could jeopardize local jobs and investment. Read more from The Center Square.

On the rise: U.S. companies are grappling with higher logistics costs, supply chain disruptions and shaky consumer demand amid a global trade war, freight experts say. This comes as logistics costs held steady as a share of GDP last year, with activity returning to more typical prepandemic patterns, according to a new industry report released Tuesday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Newstate University: Sasha Thackaberry-Voinovich, a 2021 Business Report Influential Women in Business honoree, is a founding member of a new AI-driven curriculum university, Newstate University, based in Utah. Thackaberry-Voinovich, who previously served as LSU’s vice president of online learning and continuing education, serves as the new school’s president and CEO. Learn more about Newstate University.