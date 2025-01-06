Roundup: Oil and gas / Crime update / Streaming merger

Industry predictions: International benchmark Brent crude will average $65 a barrel this year as new oil production from non-OPEC countries outstrips the growth in global crude consumption, according to Bank of America Corp. As a result, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will struggle to boost oil prices and have to maintain output reductions longer than the cartel has forecast, the bank’s researchers say. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

DA to speak: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about last year’s crime rate and the change in administration and its possible effects on police work. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Internet TV bundles: Disney will combine its Hulu+ Live TV service with Fubo, merging together two internet TV bundles, the companies announced on Monday. Disney will become majority owner of the resulting company—the publicly traded Fubo company—with a 70% ownership stake. Fubo shareholders will own the remaining 30% of the company. The deal is expected to close in 12 to 18 months. Read more from CNBC.