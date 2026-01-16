Roundup: Offshore ports / College football championship / Homebuilder sentiment

Licensing shift: Federal control of offshore deep-water port licensing has shifted from the Coast Guard to the U.S. Maritime Administration, a move supporters say will speed permits for large oil and gas terminals. Industry cites yearslong reviews and 30,000 pages of filings, while environmental groups warn the agency lacks expertise and staffing. Read more from The Center Square.

Record ticket prices: The college football national championship game in Miami on Monday is shattering records for ticket prices as the underdog locals from the University of Miami face off against Indiana University with President Donald Trump expected to be among the nearly 65,000 in attendance. The average ticket was going for $4,000 as of Thursday, nearly double the comparable price for last year’s final, according to Victory Live, which analyzes sales across major secondary marketplaces. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Two-point drop: U.S. homebuilder sentiment deteriorated in January as affordability worries sidelined potential buyers and rising costs hampered construction activity, a survey showed on Friday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index dropped two points to 37 this month, remaining below the 50 break-even point for 21 straight months. Read more from Reuters.