Roundup: Carbon storage / Transportation projects / Industrial production

Concerns: The development of carbon storage in waters near the coast raises concerns about the higher number of abandoned, idle or older oil and gas wells closer to shore that could allow stored carbon to leak out through existing wells. There are also questions about whether Louisiana would do a good job permitting and regulating carbon storage. Read more from Floodlight.

Still on track: The Capital Area Road and Bridge District’s planned Interstate 49 expansion and a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge remain on track despite shifts in scheduling, funding and new federal environmental requirements. Read more from The Center Square.

Unexpected drop: U.S. industrial production unexpectedly declined for a third straight month in November on weaker utility output and mining. The 0.1% decrease in production at factories, mines and utilities followed a downwardly revised 0.4% drop a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. The median estimate of the Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 0.3% increase. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.