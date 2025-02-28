Roundup: Official language of the US / Board of Ethics / CFPB

The official language: President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States. The order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in languages other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order. Read more from The Associated Press.

Watch online: A bill introduced by state Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Bossier, seeks to increase transparency in the state’s Board of Ethics and the Supervisory Committee on Campaign Finance Disclosure by mandating the live broadcast and online archiving of meetings. The bill would amend Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law to require that all public meetings of the ethics board and campaign finance committee be streamed live and archived for at least two years on the Board of Ethics’ website. Read more from The Center Square.

Case dropped: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday dropped its cases against Capital One and other entities, marking the agency’s latest move to halt enforcement actions brought under the Biden administration. The Capital One lawsuit, filed in January, accused the banking and credit card giant of “cheating” its customers out of some $2 billion by misleading them about interest rates for certain savings accounts. Capital One disputed the allegations and criticized what it called “eleventh-hour lawsuits ahead of a change in administration.” Read more from The Washington Post.