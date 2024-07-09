Roundup: Ochsner outage / Record highs / LSU AI research

Blame the hurricane: Ochsner phone numbers are unable to receive calls from AT&T numbers as well as some other cellular providers because of a nationwide outage caused by Hurricane Beryl. The medical system is recommending patients use the MyOchsner app for services. See the full announcement.

Market update: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday, propelled by gains in Nvidia and other megacaps after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that more “good” economic data would strengthen the case for rate cuts. Read more from Reuters.

For the greater good: LSU artificial intelligence researchers will collaborate with 14 other universities to develop AI models to protect the nation from nuclear threats as part of a $25 million national defense and energy project. Read the full announcement.