Roundup: Nursing shortage / Johnny Adams / Fiscal reform 

Record numbers: Southern University’s School of Nursing has made history with the largest class of Black male nurses. The university says 33 Black male nurses are currently enrolled in the program—the largest number of Black men they have had in the nursing program at one time. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Under investigation: The husband of Metro Council member Laurie Adams is under criminal investigation for alleged malfeasance in office connected to his work with the state Department of Energy and Natural Resources, according to a search warrant for the couple’s financial records. The investigation of Office of Conservation Assistant Commissioner Johnny Adams deals with a 2019 contract between the Office of Conservation and Louisiana Oilfield Restoration Association to provide financial backing to oil well operators. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Economic growth: The Pelican Institute for Public Policy released its own fiscal reform plan yesterday, designed to revitalize Louisiana’s economy. Central to the proposal is the phased elimination of state income taxes, paired with strong spending reforms to ensure Louisiana’s long-term fiscal stability. See the full plan.