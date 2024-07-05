Roundup: Noncompete agreements / DARE program / Treasury yields 

Ban blocked: A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday temporarily blocked a Federal Trade Commission rule banning noncompete agreements. In a 33-page opinion, Judge Ada Brown found that the agency lacked the authority to issue the rule, which makes it illegal for employers to include noncompete agreements in workers’ contracts. Brown’s order, limited to the plaintiffs, postpones the effective date of the rule to Sept. 4, until the court reaches a decision on the case’s merits, which she said would take place by Aug. 30. Read more from The Washington Post. A subscription may be required.

Mixed results: Auditors found Louisiana’s latest Drug Abuse Resistance Education curriculum produced mixed results on effectiveness. Recent studies cited by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found the curriculum might not be helpful to reducing substance abuse among elementary school students and might only be appropriate for a narrow portion of DARE’s audience. Read more from The Center Square.

Drop: Treasury yields dropped on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report showed an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell more than 6 basis points to 4.28%. The two-year Treasury yield declined by nearly 8 basis points to 4.61%. Read more from CNBC.