Roundup: Noncitizen voters / Musk’s $1 trillion pay package / Teacher stipends

Louisiana numbers: Louisiana’s top election official said she has discovered 390 noncitizen registered voters in the state, with 79 voting in at least one election over the past several decades. The 390 suspected noncitizen voters represent approximately 0.01% of the roughly 2.9 million registered voters in Louisiana. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Record compensation: Tesla’s board has proposed a $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk in what would be the largest corporate pay package in history. The world’s richest person has consistently asked for a bigger stake in the company to gain more control, even as a legal battle over his 2018 pay package—then valued at a mere $56 billion—continues. The newly proposed award is roughly 18 times the size of the contested plan and is close to the company’s current market valuation. Read more from Reuters.

$2,000 payouts: The East Baton Rouge School Board is considering giving teachers stipends after not including pay raises in this year’s budget. The stipend matches payouts approved during the legislative session. If approved, teachers would receive $2,000 from both the district and the state. These stipends are currently scheduled to be distributed at the end of the year. Read more from WBRZ-TV.