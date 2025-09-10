Roundup: NOLA mayor / Mortgage rates / Earnings reports

Court appearance: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for the first time since being indicted on corruption charges. She is expected to enter a plea in response to conspiracy, fraud and obstruction charges in what prosecutors described as a yearslong scheme to conceal an affair with her bodyguard as the two traveled, wined and dined together on taxpayers’ dime. Read more from the Associated Press.

Dropping: U.S. mortgage rates dropped to their lowest in nearly a year, driving a jump in refinancing and buyer interest. The 30-year rate fell 15 basis points to 6.49% for the week ended Sept. 5, while 15-year and five-year adjustable rates also hit one-year lows. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Scaling back disclosures: Public companies may no longer have to report earnings quarterly. The Long-Term Stock Exchange plans to petition the SEC to let firms report twice yearly, saying it would save millions and free executives to focus on long-term goals instead of short-term targets and earnings calls. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.