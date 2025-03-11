Roundup: NOAA’s layoffs impact / Southwest Airlines / Crawfish pardoned

Hazy forecasts: DOGE’s recent-employee cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could lead to worsened forecasts, experts warn. “The lack of data is going to degrade the forecast—for all sorts of weather,” says Andrew Hazelton, a former hurricane pilot for NOAA who was among the recently laid off. “So these improvements that we’ve become accustomed to are going to be harder and harder to come by. It’s possible we could even see the forecast get worse again.” Read more from Fast Company.

More changes: Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it will charge for checked bags for the first time in its more than half-century of flying. The carrier is under increasing pressure from Elliott Investment Management, which has called for drastic changes to the company’s business model. Read more from CNBC.

A second chance at life: Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser granted an official pardon to Huval the Crawfish at Pat’s Fisherman’s Wharf Restaurant in Henderson on Tuesday as crawfish season ramps up in Louisiana. Huval the Crawfish is the ninth crustacean given a reprieve from the season. Following his pardoning, the Louisiana Office of State Parks transported Huval to Lake Fausse Pointe State Park in St. Martinville, where state officials say he will live out the rest of his days burrowing in the mud, swimming in the bayou and making the state park his new home.