Roundup: Nike and tariffs / Wall Street trading / Medicaid funding

$1B hit: Nike on Thursday said it expects sales and profit declines to moderate ahead, after the sneaker giant took its biggest financial hit yet from its turnaround plan during its fiscal fourth quarter. On a call with analysts, finance chief Matt Friend called tariffs a “new and meaningful” cost. “With the new tariff rates in place today, we estimate a gross incremental cost increase to Nike of approximately $1 billion” in its current fiscal year 2026, Friend says. Read more from CNBC.

Record highs: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit all-time highs on Friday as renewed AI enthusiasm and the prospect of a looser monetary policy powered a recovery in U.S. stocks from months-long rout. The benchmark index rose 0.5% to 6,174.08 points in morning trading, surpassing the previous peak of 6,147.43 on Feb. 19, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56% to 20,281.02 points, exceeding its record high of 20,204.58 on Dec. 16. Read more from Reuters.

Luncheon speaker: Raegan A. Carter, director of health policy and governmental affairs at the Louisiana Primary Care Association, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Carter will discuss the latest updates on Medicaid funding at the federal level and the challenges facing Louisiana’s community health centers in the wake of any funding cuts. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.