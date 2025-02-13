Roundup: NIH funding / Data center impacts / Honda and Nissan

On hold: A federal judge in Massachusetts late Monday granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s cuts to National Institutes of Health research funding after 22 states filed a lawsuit challenging that order. The lawsuit seeks to block a change by the National Institutes of Health that would cut payments to universities, medical centers and researchers studying cancer, rare diseases and other health issues. Read more from Governing.

Increasing prices: President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs could slow data center growth by exacerbating the shortage of key components in the electric grid, according to a leading commodity analyst at Carlyle. Read more from CNBC.

Breaking up: Honda and Nissan on Thursday officially scrapped their planned merger less than two months after announcing it, putting pressure on troubled Nissan to look for other partnerships. The two Japanese automakers had said in December that they planned to combine operations by 2026. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.