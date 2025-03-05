Roundup: NHL and tariffs / USAID freeze / DOGE’s local impact

Spilling onto the ice: National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that the league could be affected by the current tensions between the U.S. and Canada. Bettman said 25% of the league’s revenue comes from its Canadian clubs. He added that he has not yet engaged in any talks with the Trump administration. Read more from CNBC.

SCOTUS weighs in: A divided U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump’s foreign aid freeze, reinstating a lower court order that requires the quick disbursement of as much as $2 billion owed to contractors for already completed work. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Leases terminated: Three federal offices in Baton Rouge have been listed among the nearly 750 real estate leases terminated by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The Inspector General for Tax Administration, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Baton Rouge have reportedly had their office leases terminated. Read more from the USA Today network.