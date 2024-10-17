Roundup: NFL stadiums / PPG Industries / Shopping trends

Stadium damage: NFL stadiums could experience $11 billion in climate-related losses by 2050, according to a new report released by the climate risk analysis company, Climate X. The risk was underscored by Hurricane Milton ripping the roof off Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Read more from CNBC.

Layoffs: PPG Industries plans to lay off about 1,800 employees amid efforts to cut costs, with the paints and coatings maker also inking a deal to sell a sizeable chunk of its architectural business. The timing of the layoffs was not immediately disclosed, but the company said the cuts were part of a larger multiyear program aimed at reducing structural costs worldwide—noting that this will also include “various facility closures,” without specifying further. Read more from The Associated Press.

Cutting back: Shoppers are spending more cautiously, Nestlé warned Thursday, prompting the packaged-food company to increase promotions to persuade consumers to open their wallets. The perception of consumers everywhere but especially in the U.S. is that food prices are high, an executive says. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.