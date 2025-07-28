Roundup: NFL fines / Investors buying homes / New bagel giant

Resale of tickets: The NFL is cracking down on the resale of Super Bowl tickets by players, coaches and club employees. The league plans to fine more than 100 players and roughly two dozen club employees found to have violated the NFL’s ticket resale policy in connection with Super Bowl LIX tickets, according to an internal memo from the league’s chief compliance officer, Sabrina Perel, that was viewed by CNBC. Read more from CNBC.

Highest share on record: Individual homebuyers are largely locked out of the housing market as home prices continue to climb and interest rates remain stuck. But investors are buying, and dominating the market. So far in 2025, investors who buy homes to flip or rent out have accounted for about 30% of purchases of both existing and newly built single-family homes, the highest share on record, according to property analytics firm Cotality, which started tracking the sales 14 years ago. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Expansion plans: PopUp Bagels wants to help Americans reimagine their relationship with the baked breakfast pastry. The company on Monday announced an ambitious expansion from its 13 stores on the East Coast to a fleet of 300 stores across the country. Read more from Fast Company.