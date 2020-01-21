Roundup: NFIB director / LMOGA / Airport terminal 

Double duty: Dawn Starns, state director for the Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, will expand her role in the organization by doubling as state director for Mississippi. Starns, who has served as NFIB’s Louisiana state director since 2014, will divide her time between Baton Rouge and Jackson. In her Mississippi role, she replaces 25-year veteran Ron Aldridge. Read the NFIB press release.

Moving up: Lori LeBlanc has been named vice president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association—the first female to hold a leadership position in the organization’s 97-year history, according to 10/12 Industry Report. She has worked with LMOGA in a consultant role as director of the offshore committee since 2014. Prior to working as a consultant, LeBlanc served as deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, where she assisted with the implementation of statewide environmental and energy policies. Read the full story.

Tourism dollars: Revenue from food and drinks has increased at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as a result of the new $1 billion terminal, according to a recent report, which could mean more flights are added in the future. A 46% revenue increase from drinking and dining options was recorded in December 2019, compared to the year before. The numbers were included in a report to the New Orleans Aviation Board last week, airport spokeswoman Erin Burns says. Read the full story.