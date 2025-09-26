Roundup: New tariffs / Home flipping / Lamar Advertising 

Pharmaceuticals and more: President Trump announced new tariffs Thursday, including a 100% levy on branded or patented drugs made by companies not building U.S. plants, effective Oct. 1. The move follows major pharma investment pledges exceeding $350 billion. Tariffs on large trucks and home goods will also begin the same day. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Lower returns: Home flipping profits are shrinking, with returns dropping to 25.1% in Q2—the lowest since 2008, Attom reports. Gross profits fell 13.6% year over year to $65,300. Rising home prices, though slowing, are squeezing margins as acquisition costs climb, making quick flips less lucrative for investors despite steady market demand. Read more from the Associated Press.

Liquidity boost: Lamar Advertising has refinanced $1.1 billion through its subsidiary Lamar Media, boosting liquidity and balance sheet strength. The move includes $400 million in 5.375% senior notes due 2033 and a new $700 million Term Loan B. Proceeds refinance existing debt, lifting liquidity above $800 million while lowering floating-rate exposure. Read the full release.