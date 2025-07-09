Roundup: New tariff threats / AI for business / School choice 

Just announced: U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a new round of tariff demand letters on Wednesday with levies set to hit in August on imported goods from partners who fail to reach agreements with the U.S. Trump says he will levy a 30% rate on Algeria, Libya, Iraq and Sri Lanka, with 25% duties on products from Brunei and Moldova and a 20% rate on goods from the Philippines. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Rise of vibe coding: In the next three years, market research and IT consulting firm Gartner predicts that 40% of new software for businesses will be created with techniques involving AI bots translating plain English prompts into usable code. Combined with the growing popularity of AI-powered assistants and editors, vibe coding’s rise in the enterprise reflects a significant shift in how quickly apps are being conceived and delivered, with many implications for professional developers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Tax credit: A new federal tax credit program tucked into a broader tax bill passed by Congress could significantly expand private school scholarship options for low- and middle-income families nationwide—if states choose to participate. President Donald Trump’s megabill creates a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 per year for individuals who donate to certified scholarship granting organizations. These groups, typically nonprofits, use donations to fund private school tuition scholarships for students from qualifying households. Read more from The Center Square.