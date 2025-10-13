Roundup: New pipelines / Louisiana Hot Sauce Trail / Chinese exports

Haynesville to the Gulf: Two new pipelines entering service in north Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale will carry natural gas to LNG export terminals on the Gulf Coast, expanding market access for producers. As global demand for liquefied natural gas grows, companies like Momentum Midstream and Williams are racing to link northern production with southern export hubs. Read more from The Center Square.

Tourism feature: The Louisiana Office of Tourism has launched a Louisiana Hot Sauce Trail that features factories and restaurants that specialize in the state’s favorite condiment. The trail was developed as part of the state’s Year of Food campaign and includes 16 sites across the state. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Shipments to US fall: China’s exports to the U.S. fell 27% in September from the year before, even though growth in its global exports hit a six-month high. Customs figures released Monday showed that China’s worldwide exports were 8.3% higher than a year earlier, at $328.5 billion, surpassing economists’ estimates. Read more from the Associated Press.