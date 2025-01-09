Roundup: New Orleans attack / Immigration / Warehouse leases

Seeking answers: One week after the deadly New Year’s terrorist attack, New Orleans’ police chief refused to answer questions about the city’s security measures during a city council hearing Wednesday, citing an ongoing state investigation. The hearing came amid increased scrutiny over whether the city officials could have done more to block access to Bourbon Street, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 people and injured 37 more before police fatally shot him. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Securing the border: Twenty Republican state attorneys general—including Louisiana’s Liz Murrill—are expressing support for President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The coalition, led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, issued a joint statement expressing their eagerness to work with Trump to “restore the rule of law by securing the border and ending the disastrous Biden administration policies that caused a historic surge of illegal immigration into our country.” Read more from The Center Square.

Sticker shock: Warehouse tenants are getting sticker shock all over again as they set out to renew leases that were signed at large premiums during a period of red-hot demand early in the pandemic. Those high-cost leases are starting to expire, but prices for industrial real estate remain elevated in part because developers have hit the brakes on new construction, constraining new supply. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.