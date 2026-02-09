Roundup: New LSU program / LNG exports / US jobs report

Keeping talent at home: LSU’s Honors College is launching a new, cohort-based bachelor’s degree aimed at keeping top students in the state. The TRACTS program promises small classes, interdisciplinary rigor and a pipeline to Louisiana jobs or graduate school, as leaders hope to curb the state’s long-running brain drain. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Record high: U.S. LNG exports reached a fresh record of 525.1 million cubic feet in November, with shipments to trade partners including Turkey, Egypt and several European nations, according to data released Friday by the Department of Energy. Overseas shipments of American LNG in November were up 21.9 million cubic feet, or by 4.3%, from 503.2 million cubic feet in the prior month. Read more from The Center Square.

Revisions: The next U.S. jobs report could reshape how policymakers view the labor market, with unusually large benchmark revisions expected to sharply downgrade last year’s hiring gains. Economists warn the data may reveal a far weaker employment picture, complicating the Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rates. Read the full story from Bloomberg.