Roundup: New laws / Catfish Town building / BRAC’s Diversity Star Award

Heads up: Several new Louisiana laws and measures are going into effect July 1. Among them is Act 312, which repeals the Port Development Advisory Commission and office of port development within the Department of Economic Development. The office and the commissioner position were created in the 2023 regular session to attract and expand business for Louisiana ports. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Deferred: The Belle of Baton Rouge asked the Metro Council to defer its appeal to demolish a historic Catfish Town building until July 24. Belle of Baton Rouge officials say the Maritime II building at 103 France Street is in poor condition and should be demolished to make way for the parking it requires for its $141 million expansion, while local officials cite the historic value of the building.

Accepting applications: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it is accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award, which spotlights and honors regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. Applications will be accepted through July 26 at brac.org/diversitystar.