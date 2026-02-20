Roundup: New global tariff / Hurricane season / AI-powered cyberattacks 

Second life: President Donald Trump will impose a 10% global tariff under a different authority to replace those thrown out by the Supreme Court on Friday, saying he was “ashamed of certain members of the court” over the ruling. The new 10% global tariff would be “over and above our normal tariffs already being charged,” Trump said. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

El Niño year: El Niño is expected to take shape later this year, with potential ripple effects across U.S. weather in the second half of 2026. Forecasters say the pattern shift could influence rainfall, storm tracks and hurricane activity, shaping conditions for businesses, agriculture and energy markets in the months ahead. Read more from AccuWeather.

Poised to grow: Hackers used widely available generative AI tools to breach more than 600 firewalls across 55 countries in just five weeks, according to Amazon. The attackers exploited weak credentials and single-factor authentication, scaling intrusions that may have been precursors to ransomware. Amazon warns AI-augmented cybercrime is poised to grow. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.