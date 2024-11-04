Roundup: New car costs / Judge John Michael Guidry / Moving abroad

Sticker shock: Car buyers across America—even those with comfortable incomes—are dropping out of the new-car market, Bloomberg reports. The pandemic supply shortages that drove sticker prices skyward are in the rearview mirror, but the cost of a new set of wheels continues to climb. The average price of a new car this year is $48,205, up 21% from five years ago. Read more from Bloomberg.

Luncheon speaker: Judge John Michael Guidry will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. A longtime First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, Guidry is set to become the newest Louisiana Supreme Court justice following the Nov. 5 election in a newly created seat as a second majority-Black district, giving minorities the chance to hold two of the seven positions. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Home away from home: A growing number of wealthy Americans are making plans to leave the country in the run-up to Tuesday’s election, with many fearing political and social unrest regardless of who wins, according to immigration attorneys. Attorneys and advisors to family offices and high-net-worth families said they’re seeing record demand from clients looking for second passports or long-term residencies abroad. Read more from CNBC.