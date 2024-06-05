Roundup: NBA on TV / Walmart / NOLA Super Bowl 

Slam dunk deals: The National Basketball Association is closing in on deals with NBC, ESPN and Amazon that would bring in about $76 billion in media revenue over 11 years. The deals are part of the association’s first TV negotiations in a decade. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Talent pipeline: Walmart said on Wednesday that it will offer new training programs and certifications to fill high-demand roles across its business, including for HVAC technicians, opticians and software engineers. The big-box retailer says it will also offer bonuses to hourly store workers as an employee retention strategy. Read more from CNBC.

Work to be done: New Orleans hosts its 11th Super Bowl next year and preparations are underway to showcase the city’s heralded architecture, music, food and celebratory culture while addressing its myriad challenges, including crime, pockets of homelessness and an antiquated drainage system. Read more from the Associated Press.