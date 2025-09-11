Roundup: Natural gas exports / Income inequality dips / US household wealth

Energy opportunities: A U.S. Cabinet official overseeing a planned expansion of natural gas exports to Europe said Thursday that Greece could play a key role through its pipeline system that extends across the region. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum visited a liquefied natural gas terminal outside Athens that is linked to a bidirectional pipeline network reaching as far as Ukraine. Read more from the Associated Press.

New census data: Income inequality dipped, more people had college degrees, fewer people moved to a different home and the share of Asian and Hispanic residents increased in the U.S. last year, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. These year-to-year changes, big and small, from 2023 to 2024 were captured in the bureau’s data from the American Community Survey, the largest annual audit of American life. Read more from the Associated Press.

Record wealth: U.S. household wealth hit a record $176.3 trillion in Q2, rising $7 trillion as stocks and property values climbed, Federal Reserve data shows. Stock holdings surged $5.5 trillion, fueled by a 10.6% S&P 500 rebound after President Trump eased tariff threats that had rattled markets earlier this year. Read more from Reuters.