Roundup: National unemployment / Challenging Amendment 2 / Market nears correction

Slight decline: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, indicating the U.S. labor market remains healthy. U.S. jobless claims filings fell by 2,000 to 220,000 for the week ending March 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s fewer than the 226,000 new applications analysts forecast. It’s unclear when job cuts ordered by DOGE will show up in the weekly layoffs report, though some analysts expect them to surface in data in the coming weeks. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Moving forward: A judge has ruled that a lawsuit challenging the upcoming election with constitutional Amendment 2 on the ballot can move forward. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill says in a statement that she plans to seek emergency relief from the Louisiana Supreme Court. “The plaintiffs continue to try to create confusion where there is none,” Murrill says. “The law indisputably prohibits lawsuits like this. We believe the judge got this wrong.”

Nearing a correction: A rebound in U.S. stocks on Wednesday appears temporary, as anxiety about the economic impact of a trade war on Thursday morning offset optimism over data showing U.S. wholesale inflation stagnated in February. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:17 a.m. in New York on Thursday, and approached correction territory for the second time this week. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.