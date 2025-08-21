Roundup: National unemployment / $53 trillion / Chevron’s merger

Going up: More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Aug. 16 rose by 11,000 to 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s slightly more than the 229,000 new applications that economists had forecast. Read more from the Associated Press.

More than expected: By fiscal year 2035, the national debt is set to surpass $53 trillion, or 120% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, according to a new estimate by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The updated number, which CRFB reached by assuming that all current trade deals and tariffs remain in effect, is $1 trillion more than projected in the Congressional Budget Office’s January 2025 Budget and Economic Outlook. Read more from The Center Square.

Slimming down: Chevron Corp. plans to merge Hess Corp.’s exploration team with its own to challenge “conventional thinking” and make new discoveries, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth in an interview on Bloomberg TV’s Wall Street Week. Chevron is cutting about 650 Hess jobs after completing its $53 billion takeover last month, but exploration is one area likely to be spared. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.