Roundup: National parks / Sediment diversion canceled / Smitty’s cleanup

Closed until further notice: The New Orleans Jazz Historical National Park and other national park sites in south Louisiana are closed until further notice due to the federal government shutdown that began last week. Most national park employees across the country were furloughed due to a lapse in federal appropriations caused by the shutdown. According to the National Park Service Contingency Plan, the agency expected to furlough more than 9,000 of its 14,500 employees in case of a shutdown. Read more from Verite.

Pulling the plug: Louisiana has withdrawn its permit applications for one of its largest coastal restoration efforts, the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion Project on the east bank of Plaquemines Parish. The project would have channeled up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of Mississippi River water and sediment into Breton Sound to build wetlands. Gordon Dove, chair of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, confirmed the state had effectively canceled the project. Read more from WVUE-TV.

Work continues: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported on Tuesday that its cleanup response following the Aug. 22 fire and explosion at the Smitty’s Supply lubricant manufacturing facility in Tangipahoa Parish remains one of the largest environmental operations in the region. To date, crews have recovered nearly 9.8 million gallons of liquid waste, removed more than 6.1 million gallons for disposal, and deployed over 22,000 feet of containment boom, with more than 415 EPA and contractor personnel now assigned to the site. The explosion had released millions of gallons of oily waste and hazardous runoff into nearby waterways. Read more from The Center Square.