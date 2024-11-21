Roundup: U.S. home sales / Tech giants / Airline boarding

On the rise: Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in October as buyers took advantage of a dip in mortgage rates. Contract closings increased 3.4% from a month earlier—the most since February—to a 3.96 million annualized rate, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Subject to supervision: Silicon Valley tech giants and others who together process more than 13 billion financial transactions annually through digital wallets and payment apps will be subject to government supervision. A new rule finalized Thursday will bring a burgeoning consumer service under the same scrutiny faced by banks while helping protect the privacy of vast amounts of consumer data and preventing fraud and the illegal closure of accounts, the agency said. Read more from Reuters.

No cutting the line: American Airlines is rolling out new technology across the country to crack down on travelers trying to get on the airplane before their boarding group is called. Customers who try to scan a boarding pass before their group is called will hear a two-note sound and be turned away, the airline said. Read the full story from CNBC.