Roundup: National Guard troops / Federal Reserve / Solar-powered cars

Louisiana operation: Leaked Pentagon documents suggest the Trump administration plans to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to crime-plagued areas in the state under Title 32 authority, keeping them state controlled but federally funded. However, Guard officials emphasize they have yet to mobilize and won’t speculate on potential operations. Read more from The Center Square.

Awaiting response: Chief Justice John Roberts has asked for a response from Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook by Sept. 25 on President Donald Trump’s bid to immediately remove her from office, deferring action on the president’s request for now. Cook has served in her post since Trump announced he would remove her in late August, citing mortgage fraud allegations that she has denied. The Supreme Court is weighing the administration’s request to lift a court ruling that declared Trump’s firing effort unlawful and barred the Fed from carrying it out. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Niche industry: Aptera Motors is leading a new wave of startups developing solar-powered EVs. Finding no suitable panels for its curved design, the California firm built its own, sparking a niche industry. Its $40,000 car, expected next year, can add 15 to 40 solar miles daily and drive 400 miles per charge. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.