Roundup: Nancy Landry / Oil prices / Early voting

Press Club: Secretary of State Nancy Landry will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. She’ll speak about preparation and safety ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The Press Club meets at Drusilla Seafood every Monday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and speakers begin at 12:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend but only Press Club members and news reporters are allowed to ask questions during the question-and-answer portion of the program.

Slipping: Oil prices plunged more than 4% in early European trade after Israel’s strike at Iran over the weekend steered clear of nuclear and oil facilities, signaling a more calibrated response. Brent crude is down 4.6% at $72.18 a barrel, while WTI is down 4.9% to $68.27 a barrel. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Down from 2020: Louisiana’s early voting numbers are down compared to the 2020 election. About 761,000 registered voters have cast early ballots, down from nearly 1 million in 2020. In the East Baton Rouge Parish mayoral race, meanwhile, about 73,000 voters have cast early ballots. Read more from WBRZ-TV.