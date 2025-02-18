Roundup: NAACP / Southwest Airlines / Homebuilder sentiment

Buying power: The NAACP wants Black Americans to steer their buying power toward companies that haven’t pulled back from diversity, equity and inclusion programs under conservative pressure, and the nation’s oldest civil rights organization is listing which brands have stood by—or reversed—past commitments to DEI. The NAACP published a spending guide on Saturday, saying DEI initiatives promote the social and economic advancement of Black Americans, who are projected to consume nearly $2 trillion in goods and services in nominal dollars by 2030. Read more from The Associated Press.

Slashing jobs: Southwest Airlines said Monday that it is cutting about 15% of corporate jobs, or about 1,750 people, a move its CEO called “unprecedented” as the company scrambles to cut costs. Company executives say they expect to cut $210 million this year and about $300 million in 2026. Read more from CNBC.

Five-month low: U.S. homebuilder sentiment tumbled to a five-month low in February amid worries that tariffs on imports would combine with higher mortgage rates to further drive up housing costs. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index plunged five points to 42 this month, the lowest reading since September, which erased all the gains that were notched in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election victory in November, when sentiment had risen in anticipation of a less-stringent regulatory environment. Read more from Reuters.