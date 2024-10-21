Roundup: Municipal bonds / Honeywell and AI / Rotary Club

Going up: Municipal bonds should benefit from interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Principal Asset Management says in a note. “High-quality municipals offer compelling value,” it reads. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

The next level: Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to bring its generative AI―including the Gemini large language model and Vertex, Google Cloud’s AI platform―together with its massive data set that collects information across industries from aerospace to health care, manufacturing, energy and warehouses. The collaboration between the technology and industrial giants, to begin offering AI generated insights in 2025, is expected to lead to reduced maintenance times, increased productivity and help solve a labor crisis in the industrial sector. Read more from CNBC.

Guest speaker: Midwife advocate Nicole Deggins will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. She will share information about doulas and how they improve maternal health by returning to tradition. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.