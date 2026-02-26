Roundup: Moving abroad / State Farm / Walmart 

Net negative migration: More Americans are moving abroad in record numbers, with 2025 marking rare net negative migration for the U.S., according to estimates. Drawn by lower living costs, affordable health care and lifestyle preferences, families, students and retirees are relocating across Europe and Latin America, reshaping global migration patterns. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Record dividend: State Farm on Thursday announced a historic $5 billion dividend for its car insurance members, the largest in the mutual insurance company’s 103-year history.

“This dividend is possible due to State Farm Mutual’s financial strength and a stronger than expected underwriting performance, which has been reported industry wide,” the company said in a statement. Customers can expect to receive a $100 refund on average, though State Farm says it will vary by state and by the amount of premium paid. Read more from CNBC.

$100M settlement: Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that the retailer caused its delivery drivers to lose tens of millions of dollars’ worth of earnings by deceiving them about their pay and the tips they could earn, the FTC said ‌in a statement Thursday. Joined by 11 states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin—the FTC alleges that Walmart showed drivers inflated base pay and tip amounts in its crowdsourced gig driver delivery program called Spark. Read more from the Associated Press.