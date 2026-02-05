Roundup: Mortgage rates / Winter storm recovery / Pizza Hut

Holding steady: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate barely budged this week, staying close to 6% as the spring homebuying season nears. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate edged up to 6.11%, essentially flat compared to last week when it was 6.1%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the rate averaged 6.89%. Read more from the Associated Press.

Upfront federal aid: FEMA is sending just over $11 million in expedited federal aid to Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana to support recovery from a late-January winter storm. The upfront funding will help states restore power, operate shelters and cover emergency response costs as thousands remain affected. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Closing 250 restaurants: Pizza Hut plans to close 250 U.S. restaurants in the first half of this year as its parent company considers a sale of the chain. Yum Brands said Wednesday it’s targeting underperforming Pizza Hut restaurants in its system. Pizza Hut has more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. Read more from the Associated Press.