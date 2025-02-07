Roundup: Mortgage rates / Unemployment / Insurance reform

Some relief: The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. eased for the third week in a row, a smidgen of relief for prospective home shoppers getting into the market before the busy spring homebuying season starts. The average rate fell to 6.89% from 6.95% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 6.64%. Read more from the AP.

Local drop: The Baton Rouge MSA unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 in December, slightly down from November’s 3.8 rate. The rate was still slightly higher than the 3.4 rate a year prior. See the full release.

New proposals: Louisiana lawmakers are preparing a new wave of insurance reform proposals, with a strong focus on auto insurance, as they seek to address the state’s rising rates and struggling commercial market. Read more from The Center Square.