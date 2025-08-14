Roundup: Mortgage rates / Tipping at restaurants / John Deere

Some relief: The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell this week to its lowest level in nearly 10 months, giving prospective homebuyers a sorely needed boost in purchasing power that could help inject life into a stagnant housing market. The long-term rate fell to 6.58% from 6.63% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.49%. Read more from the Associated Press.

Diners getting cheaper: A new report by digital platform Toast shows the average tip for a full-service restaurant meal has fallen to 19.1%, which is the lowest that platform has recorded in seven years. It is also a decrease from the first quarter of 2025, when customers were tipping an average of 19.4%. Read more from Fast Company.

Impacted by tariffs: John Deere is warning that tariff costs for the agricultural machinery company could reach $600 million for fiscal 2025. The company released its fiscal third-quarter earnings report Thursday, posting significant year-over-year decreases in net income and sales. The company notes that operating profits for the quarter decreased primarily due to higher tariffs and production costs associated with it. Read more from CNBC.