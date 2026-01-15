Roundup: Mortgage rates / Funeral discount / Verizon’s response

Three-year low: With the crucial spring homebuying season ahead, real estate agents finally have something fresh to sell: the lowest mortgage rates in three years. The big question is whether that will be enough to coax reluctant buyers into the market. The average for 30-year, fixed loans was 6.06%, down from 6.16% last week and the lowest since September 2022, data from Freddie Mac showed Thursday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

‘Nobody wins’: A Baton Rouge funeral home is offering discounts for murder-related services as youth violence surges. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services has doubled staff for homicide cases and is urging more security at those services. Police are investigating about a dozen weekend shootings, many tied to social media disputes. Read more from WAFB-TV.

$20 credits: Verizon said Thursday that it would begin issuing $20 credits to the accounts of customers affected by Wednesday’s nearly daylong cellular service problems. The outage, which brought voice and data services to a halt for many customers of the country’s largest wireless network, lasted from about 11 a.m. Central time until well after 9 p.m. Read more from NBC News.