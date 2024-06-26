Roundup: Morganza to the Gulf / LNG at Port Fourchon / LSU and ESPYS

Work ongoing: Forty-three of 107 Morganza to the Gulf projects are under construction. The $1.76 billion effort includes $1.2 billion of local and state investment. Work in the hurricane and storm damage risk area will improve earthen levees, flood gates, environmental water control structures, road and railroad gates, and fronting protection for existing pump stations for an area stretching 98 miles in south Louisiana. Read more from The Center Square.

LNG update: Argent LNG has selected Worley as its EPC and development partner for its recently-announced LNG facility in Port Fourchon. As partner, Worley’s initial focus will be on developing the site layouts and selecting the most appropriate technology to deliver the optimal outcome for capital cost; operating efficiency and carbon intensity. Worley’s Baton Rouge and Houston offices will also initiate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission process with Argent and swiftly move into the Pre-FEED phase where the development will be better defined. Read the full announcement.

Excellence in sports: A pair of LSU athletes have been nominated for ESPYS, ESPN’s end-of-the-sports-year awards show scheduled July 11. LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant both were nominated in their “best college athlete” category; Bryant is also up for “best breakthrough athlete.” See a full list of nominations.