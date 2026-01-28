Roundup: More Amazon layoffs / SNAP changes / Spending on AI

Second round: Amazon is slashing about 16,000 corporate jobs in the second round of mass layoffs for the e-commerce company in three months. The tech giant has said it plans to use generative artificial intelligence to replace corporate workers. Read more from the Associated Press.

New restrictions: Supermarkets across Louisiana are preparing for new SNAP restrictions that will limit purchases of soft drinks, energy drinks and candy starting Feb. 18. The policy, part of a broader federal push to curb junk food, is forcing grocers to reclassify products and could affect checkout operations, sales mix and customer behavior statewide. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Reckoning week: Microsoft and Meta earnings this week will spotlight whether massive AI investments are starting to pay off, as investors grow wary of soaring capital spending. Together with Alphabet and Amazon, the tech giants are expected to spend more than $500 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, putting pressure on profits and stock performance. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.