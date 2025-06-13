Roundup: Misusing tenant funds / Fewer imports / Undocumented workers 

Bill seeks penalties: A bill that could provide criminal penalties for misuse of tenant funds by landlords is headed to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk for a possible signature. Both the Senate and the House approved legislation by Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, this week, securing it a place on the governor’s desk. Read more from The Center Square.

Port volume drops: Import volumes through the busiest trade hub in the U.S. fell 19% from the month before, a fallout from President Donald Trump’s tariffs. “It’s very slow here seasonally,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told reporters Friday. Seroka warned that U.S. businesses are facing high tariffs and uncertainty during what is typically the start of the peak season, and the consequences are likely to show up on store shelves in a few months. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Employers feeling the heat: The Trump administration has ramped up investigations of companies suspected of employing undocumented immigrants, in an effort to accelerate deportation efforts. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement division has ordered its 30 regional offices to meet quotas on inspections of employers’ documentation of their workers’ immigration status, according to three immigration lawyers and a former Department of Homeland Security government official familiar with the agency’s operations. Read more from The Washington Post.