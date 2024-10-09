Roundup: Milton’s cost / Workers comp rejected / Computer science standards

Insurance nightmare: Milton’s insurance costs could match Katrina’s $100 billion, according to analysts. Credit rating firm Morningstar DBRS estimates Hurricane Milton could cost insurance firms $60 billion to $100 billion if it makes direct landfall in Tampa Bay. Katrina’s damages reached “$100 billion in today’s dollars and is still considered the costliest natural catastrophe in U.S. history,” DBRS’ analysts said, adding that Milton’s destruction is likely to impact other major urban areas such as Orlando. Read more from Reuters.

Blast from the past: A man seeking workers’ compensation benefits for injuries received while jousting on horseback at the 2021 Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond had his appeal rejected Tuesday by the state Supreme Court. In a 6-1 decision, justices let stand a May 2024 ruling by the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal that cleared the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation and LA Renfest LLC of liability for the wounds sustained by John McKeane. Read more from WAFB-TV.

A new day: The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday approved the state’s first-ever academic content standards for computer science. The new standards, which will be implemented for the 2025-2026 school year, are designed to ensure graduates apply analytical and critical thinking skills to real-world situations, demonstrate digital literacy and digital citizenship skills, and utilize technology skills as employable citizens to meet present and future workforce needs.