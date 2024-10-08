Roundup: Milan Fashion Week / State’s financial health / Buying a home

High fashion: A little over a year after its New York Fashion Week debut, designer and Love My Reality co-owner Crystal Lewis brought her Baton Rouge-based brand to the Milan Fashion Week last month. Read more from 225 magazine.

‘Less than stellar’: Louisiana was one of 27 states that could not cover all its financial obligations for the year and ranked No. 43 overall with a D grade, according to a recent analysis by the nonprofit think tank Truth in Accounting. Read the full report.

Climate risks to consider: Each for-sale listing on Zillow now displays First Street risk scores for flood, fire, wind, air and heat. They also show those same risk percentages estimated 15 years and 30 years into the future. Read more from CNBC.