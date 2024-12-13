Roundup: Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion / FTC sues / Manufacturer trends

Competing interests: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has raised significant concerns about the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project in a letter to federal agencies. Landry, in a letter addressed to The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency criticized the project’s implementation under former administrations and called for additional reviews. Read more from The Center Square.

Unfair practices: The Federal Trade Commission sued the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits on Thursday, saying it is illegally discriminating against smaller businesses. Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., with $26 billion in revenue from wine and spirits sales to retail customers in 2023, according to the FTC. It distributes one out of every three bottles of wine and spirits in the U.S. and serves commercial customers such as Total Wine, Costco and Kroger. Read more from the AP.

Squirreling goods: U.S. manufacturers are stockpiling imported parts and raw materials in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump imposing new tariffs next year. Buying activity among North American manufacturers, measured in a survey of 27,000 businesses worldwide by GEP and S&P Market Intelligence, in November hit its highest level in more than a year. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.