Roundup: Meta’s energy impact / BP / Mortgage rates

Energy demand: The rapid rise of data centers has utilities scrambling to meet unprecedented demand. This surge, experts warn, risks driving up electricity rates unless tech companies step up. Entergy representatives are assuring Louisiana legislators that Meta’s project in Richland Parish will not drive up costs for locals and say electricity bills might even decrease thanks to Meta’s contributions. Read more from The Center Square.

Back to basics: BP says it will boost oil and gas production and sharply cut investments in clean energy, pivoting back to fossil fuels in a bid to revive its flagging share price. The struggling energy company announced the moves Wednesday as part of a much-anticipated strategy update aimed at winning over investors. Those include activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which recently took a stake in BP with an aim of pushing for significant changes. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Moving lower: U.S. mortgage rates dropped last week to the lowest level this year, but not enough to spur a rebound in lending activity. The contract rate on a 30-year mortgage declined 5 basis points to 6.88% in the week ended Feb. 21, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.