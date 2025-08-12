Roundup: Meta data center / Spirit Airlines / Wage growth 

Fast track: Entergy Louisiana is asking state regulators to speed approval for a massive power supply project to support a Meta data center in Richland Parish, including three new gas-fired plants and significant transmission upgrades. Entergy Louisiana is seeking approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to construct the generation and transmission infrastructure necessary to serve Meta’s data center. Read more from The Center Square.

Struggles continue: Spirit Airlines has warned it might not be able to survive if it doesn’t raise more cash, five months after the budget-travel icon emerged from bankruptcy. After cutting its debt during restructuring, Spirit has tried to attract bookings by marketing more upscale products and looking for new ways to cut costs. Late last month, the airline announced plans to furlough 270 more pilots this fall. Read more from CNBC.

A shift: Wage growth for low-income workers looks to have significantly deteriorated in recent months, while wage growth for their higher-income counterparts has held up much better. It is a shift that could matter not just for low-paid workers, but the overall economy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.