Roundup: Meta data center / Lowe’s acquiring FBM / $22B Texas data center

PSC vote: Fast-tracking a vote that was originally expected to happen two months from now, state utility regulators plan to decide Wednesday whether to approve a controversial power plant Entergy wants to build specifically for tech company Meta to run a giant data center planned for northeast Louisiana. A utility ratepayer advocacy group that opposes the project says this attempt to rush the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s approval has been shrouded in secrecy and “backdoor deals.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

$8.8B deal: Lowe’s is buying Foundation Building Materials, a distributor of drywall, insulation and other products, for approximately $8.8 billion as the home improvement retailer intensifies its focus on professional builders. FBM has more than 370 locations in the U.S. and Canada serving 40,000 professional customers. Read more from the Associated Press.

Financing in place: JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading a $22 billion loan to support Vantage Data Centers’ plan to build a massive data center campus in Shackelford County, Texas, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The banks have committed the financing for the infrastructure loan, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.