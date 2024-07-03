Roundup: Menopause health coverage / Ice machines / Holiday closures

Insurance plans: Louisiana will require Medicaid and private health insurance plans to cover menopause and perimenopause treatment. House Bill 392, sponsored by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, goes into effect Aug. 1. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Booming interest: With record temperatures recently driving sweltering conditions along the Eastern Seaboard and parts of the South including Texas and Louisiana, the business of making ice has never been better. Amid the latest heat wave, recent Google searches for “ice machine business” and “ice machine business for sale” were highest among those living in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Read more from Inc.

Independence Day: East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will close Wednesday at 2 p.m. and remain closed through Friday in observance of Independence Day. Residential garbage services and the landfill will operate as normal. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will also be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published tomorrow, Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Daily Report will return on Friday, July 5.